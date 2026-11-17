SUR in English Marbella 17/11/2026 Actualizado a las 09:51h.

Growth in the luxury property market in the United Arab Emirates, and the opportunities it offers for Spanish capital, will be the focus of an upcoming conference taking place in Marbella on Thursday 26 November.

Property Expansion in the UAE: Investment, Returns and Taxation will tackle a question of particular interest to business owners, shareholders and family companies: how to put company profits into new international investments, diversify assets and create new sources of income without putting the firm’s continuity or financial structure at risk. Tax planning and the right choice of investment vehicle will play a central part.

The Emirati market is an important one, which is why the event is timely. According to Mordor Intelligence estimates, the luxury residential segment will be worth 49.32 billion dollars in 2026 and could reach 77.08 billion by 2031, a compound annual growth rate of 9.34 per cent. That puts the Emirates among the international markets worth watching for investors looking for geographical diversification and exposure to high-value property.

The conference will review how the property sector is developing in Europe and the Middle East, with particular attention to the premium segment, as well as investment prospects in the main emirates. It will also explore opportunities in Ras al-Khaimah and Al Marjan Island, two growing areas linked to property and leisure development. The programme includes practical case studies of return on investment (ROI), from both rental income and asset appreciation, and a presentation of the RRS group’s full range of property services in the Emirates.

A line-up of economics, tax and property experts

One of the event’s main strengths is its speaker lineup. They include Basilio Ramírez Pascual, a doctor of economics and managing partner at Arnaut Fiscal y Legal, and Jesús Rodríguez Márquez, a partner at Ontax and president of the Spanish Finance Ministry’s Taxpayers’ Defence Council.

They will be joined by Rakesh Mirchandani, founder and CEO of RNR International Real Estate, and Marc Nonn, the company’s sales director.

Together, their economic knowledge, legal and tax experience and international property expertise will allow the subject to be approached from a global perspective. The talks will cover double taxation treaties between the Emirates, Spain and other European countries; available investment vehicles; and the Spanish tax treatment of income from property and assets located in the Emirates.

This is especially relevant for Spanish family businesses. Reinvesting accumulated profits in international property means first weighing up the tax, corporate and wealth implications of each deal. Sound planning can help protect assets, organise succession and support the continuity of companies from one generation to the next.

More information:

Time: Thursday 26 November, 12.30pm to 2pm, followed by a cocktail reception.

Venue: ME Marbella by Meliá, Avenida Mario Vargas Llosa, 29660 Marbella (Malaga).

Registration: Confirm attendance by email at administracion@arnautgroup.com or by phone on +34 941 05 46 50

Organised by: Élite Arnaut and Arnaut Real Estate, two companies in the Arnaut group, together with RNR International Real Estate and Ontax. Further details are on the Arnaut Fiscal y Legal website.