The court has released the five people arrested for the group sexual assault on a young woman in the province of Malaga. They are all ... subject to a restraining order that bans them from approaching the victim.

The detainees - three adults and two minors - appeared before the court on Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation started following the complaint the victim lodged at the Torremolinos police station, but the events allegedly happened in Malaga city in October.

Following a painstaking investigation, police managed to identify the alleged perpetrators. They arrested the suspects in the area of the Guadalhorce Valley, where they all live, and brought them before the court that same afternoon.

According to sources, all of the detainees were present at the scene at the time of the alleged sexual assault, although the investigation suggests that not all of them were directly involved in the incident.

Police and judicial investigations are ongoing to establish the extent of each individual's involvement.

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