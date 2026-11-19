The National Police arrested on Wednesday five people, including two minors, in the Guadalhorce Valley on suspicion of involvement in a group sexual assault in ... Malaga province.

According to sources, the investigation began after the lodging of a complaint in Torremolinos, although the incident reportedly happened in another town in the province.

All of the detainees live in the Guadalhorce Valley and all were present at the scene of the incident. According to sources, however, not all of them directly participated in the assault.

The investigation is currently focusing on establishing the extent of each individual's involvement.

Other recent cases

Malaga province has recently started working on another case of sexual offences. A 36-year-old passenger on an Amsterdam-Malaga flight is under investigation for allegedly sexually assaulting four flight attendants during the flight.

The incident happened on 9 November and forced the crew to request a prompt landing. The passenger was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he got up from his seat despite the "safety belts on" lights. He threatened the crew to demand they give him a beer. Once on the ground, he put up strong resistance during the arrest.

This past September, the Local Police in Malaga city arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of sexually assaulting his nine-year-old niece, whom he had allegedly touched over the clothes when the two were left alone at home.

The suspect turned himself in to the police after the girl alerted her relatives to the incident.

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