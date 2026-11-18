A 36-year-old man is under investigation for allegedly sexually assaulting four flight attendants during an Amsterdam-Malaga flight on 9 November. His behaviour ... forced the airline to bring forward the landing and the Guardia Civil arrested the man as soon as he arrived in Malaga.

According to the investigation, the passenger had consumed a large amount of alcohol. At one point, he stood up from his seat despite the "safety belts on" lights.

The suspect then allegedly made his way to the front of the aircraft, opened the curtains and, in an aggressive manner, demanded that he be served a beer. He also threatened to "cause a scene" if the crew forced him to return to his seat.

According to the four flight attendants, the man ignored repeated instructions to remain seated and, throughout the flight, subjected the staff to a sustained barrage of insults, humiliation and non-consensual touching.

The suspect is said to have repeatedly invaded the crew's personal space, even lunging at them in the aisle to kiss them and hold them down by force. He allegedly groped their buttocks and other parts of their bodies. The situation reached a point where both other crew members and passengers had to intervene.

The crew eventually liaised with the Enaire control centre in Seville and the control tower in Malaga to arrange for the urgent deployment of security forces at the airport.

As the @controladores account reported on X, the control tower in Malaga authorised a route shortening for the flight and granted it a direct, priority approach to runway 12 in order to reduce its time in the air.

As soon as the aircraft touched down, the Guardia Civil boarded it to arrest the suspect, who allegedly put up fierce resistance and seriously disobeyed orders. Due to the detainee's highly agitated state, the police had to take him to hospital.

The man has been released while still under investigation for four counts of sexual assault and a fifth count of resisting a public official.

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