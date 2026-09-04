Malaga man arrested on suspicion of abusing nine-year-old niece

The Local Police in Malaga arrested last weekend a 45-year-old man on suspicion of sexually assaulting his nine-year-old niece.

According to ... sources, the abuse took place at the family home, which several relatives, including the suspect and the victim, share.

A family member called the police as soon as the little girl shared what had happened. Visibly distressed, she said that her uncle had touched her over her clothes while the two of them were alone at home.

The suspect himself allegedly went to the Local Police station at midday to turn himself in. Everything suggests that he made the decision after finding himself cornered by the rest of the family once the alleged abuse had come to light.

On Monday, after the victim had given her statement, the court granted the suspect provisional release, subject to a restraining order banning him from approaching the minor.

The court of the violence against children and adolescents division in Malaga is formally prosecuting the case as a sexual assault offence.

Where to seek help

Several organisations provide help and support, including legal and psychological assistance, to child abuse victims.

Among them are the Redime association on Calle de la Sierra de Gata 20 in Malaga's Churriana district (contact number: 603 78 39 24); the Con.ciencia association on Calle Maestranza 8 (contact number: 635 33 17 02); the Alas association for adolescents in Benalmádena (contact number: 642 507 554).

If you wish to report an incident or have witnessed child abuse, contact the National Police on 091, the Local Police on 092 or the Guardia Civil on 062. You can also contact the 112 Andalusian emergency service.

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