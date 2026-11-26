In railway circles, speculation is already rife about the possible date for the resumption of high-speed services between Malaga and Madrid. Although there has ... been no official confirmation from Adif, which is the body with the final say on whether trains are allowed to run, AVE train drivers are already working on the assumption that they could return to work sooner than expected.

According to them, it is possible that Adif completes track repairs on Friday, 4 November. Following this, a "test run" period will begin, involving completely empty trains (with only the driver and a few technicians on board), to check the safety and reliability of the repaired section.

These tasks will take at least one or two days. Therefore, commercial services are expected to resume around 6 or 7 December. Experts consider these dates, in the middle of the December bank holiday weekend, to be "feasible".

Passenger demand will reportedly be lower on those days. Anyone with plans to make the most of the bank holiday will already have travelled to their destination between Friday and Saturday. As for those staying at home, it is unlikely that they will be heading out in large numbers. However, 8 and even 9 (working day) December could well present an opportunity for the return journey to be by train.

As the ministry of transport reported a few days ago, the forecast is that there will be fewer services each day, which will mainly affect services that previously ran in the late afternoon. The latest services will be cancelled to extend the hours during which nighttime track maintenance takes place.

To compensate for the loss of services and seats, the proposal is that each service should be operated by double-unit trains (two trains coupled together) in order to double capacity up to a maximum of 700 seats on Renfe's S-112 trains. Provided that passenger demand warrants it, on days of peak demand (weekends, public holidays, etc.).

However, an Adif spokesperson said that they are not yet giving any deadlines "as a matter of caution". "We began work last Saturday (21 November) and once this is complete, testing will be required before the corridor can be brought back into service," they said.

Ticket sales

Despite this announcement, state rail operator Renfe is sticking to its original schedule and will not be selling tickets for the AVE and Avlo services until Sunday, 13 December. However, the state-owned company has always said that, if Adif approves the running of trains earlier, it will open ticket sales for the specified date.

The private operators, Iryo and Ouigo, have followed Renfe's lead and have also provisionally set 13 December as the date for the resumption of their sales.

On 28 October, the tragic train crash in Urda once again cut off the high-speed rail link between Malaga and Madrid. Since then, those who need to travel by train for work or family reasons, particularly the thousands of people from Malaga province who work in the Spanish capital and frequently return to visit their families and friends, have had to resort to travelling by plane, car or bus.

The material damage to the tracks is actually relatively limited in scope and much less extensive than that at Adamuz. Adif workers will have to replace just over 40 metres of track, overhead line and signalling and safety systems, although the work area will extend to 400 metres. Under normal working conditions, this would take no longer than the ten days mentioned.

Now, if the latest estimates of train drivers prove accurate, the replacement works will have taken 14 days. This is due to the special conditions governing the supervision of the works that Judge Ortiz Tiliakou has imposed in this case.

The judge granted permission for the reconstruction and repair work in the area where the Renfe AVE train rear-ended an Iryo on 28 October, but this is subject to strict conditions, before, during and after the process.

Even before repair work begins, the prosecution and the investigating judge have ordered Adif to carry out a topographical survey and provide a complete list of all damaged components, in the form of an inventory.

Furthermore, upon completion of the works, Adif must submit a precise list of every component that has been repaired or replaced, to be included in the case file.

Control over the work will be extremely tight, as can be inferred from the judge's orders. Consequently, sources believe hat these conditions will prolong the repair times.

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