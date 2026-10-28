High-speed rail line between Madrid and Andalucía suspended after severe collision between two trains

High-speed rail traffic between Madrid and Andalucía has been suspended indefinitely following a crash involving two passenger trains in the province of Toledo this ... morning.

Police sources have confirmed there have been deaths and injuries, but no more details have yet been given.

Infrastructure manager Adif confirmed the incident in a brief statement on social media, announcing that operations along the entire Madrid-Andalucía high-speed corridor had been halted due to a collision between two services.

"Circulation on the Madrid-Andalucía high-speed line is suspended due to a rear-end collision between two trains," Adif stated.

Carriages plunge down embankment between Los Yébenes and Urda

Train drivers consulted by SUR confirmed that the crash involved a Renfe AVE service and a train operated by private operator Iryo. According to state operator Renfe, the collision occurred on the section of track between Los Yébenes and Urda in Toledo province.

Early reports from the scene indicate that at least two carriages derailed and plunged down an embankment following the impact.

Emergency services and railway engineers are deploying to the site. Further details regarding casualties and the extent of damage have yet to be confirmed as authorities manage the initial response.