Malaga roads: A-357 between Casapalma and Cerralba to widen after 16-year blockage

The A-357 section between Casapalma and Cerralba on the Malaga-Campillos-Ronda axis finally has a contract that will allow its widening. This has been one of the local population's strongest demands over the years, but the project has not advanced since its first awarding in 2010.

The widening of the road is key to improving traffic in the interior of the province, especially in the Guadalhorce Valley and the Sierra de las Nieves.

The regional government of Andalucía is sponsoring the work, which will cost it more than 50 million euros. The joint venture of Copisa, Constructora Pirenaica and Arpo Empresa Constructora is responsible for constructing a 4.2-kilometre section of dual carriageway on the A-357 road, between the Casapalma junction and Cerralba.

The route will include a bypass, largely parallel to the current road - a service road in the future and access to nearby properties. The route will only deviate from the original road at the point where it must cross the Grande river, where the construction companies will build a new 250-metre-long viaduct. The section will end in Pizarra, where it will connect with the existing road via a new roundabout.

According to regional minister of development Rocío Díaz, the new road will have two 3.5-metre-wide lanes in each direction. It will also have outer and inner shoulders of 2.5 and one metres respectively, a ten-metre median and one-metre verges.

Work on the previous 2010 project never started and the contract was voided due to accumulating costs for the regional government. The regional ministry of public works updated it in 2024.

Díaz has stated that the regional government will not limit itself to this section and that it is already working on the drafting of the eight-kilometre Cerralba-Zalea section, also on the A-357, as well as on the duplication of the accesses to Ronda via the A-367.