Costa del Sol's recycling rates soar: how do Istán, Ojén and Estepona stand out?

Recycling and circular economy targets are very demanding, in accordance with European and national regulations. To summarise: the landfill waste threshold should be 40% in 2025, then 20% in 2030 and 10% in 2035. Deadlines are tight and challenges of investment, waste management and civic awareness lie ahead. The 2025 review figures in the 11 municipalities that make up the association of western Costa del Sol municipalities are encouraging. The overall amount of recycled waste was 1,300 tonnes more than in 2024.

In general terms, there was a 3.39% increase in the amount collected from yellow containers (light plastic packaging) and a 7.4% increase in the amount deposited in blue containers (paper). The Costa del Sol environmental complex, managed by Urbaser, received a total of 16,003 tonnes of packaging in 2025, compared to 15,494 tonnes in 2024. With regard to paper and cardboard, 10,918 tonnes were collected compared to 10,166 tonnes in 2024, which represents an increase of 7.4%.

"This data shows that locals are increasingly separating and classifying their waste. It is a perfect indicator of the consumption habits of our residents and reflects the fact that the Costa del Sol maintains optimum recycling levels," Mancomunidad president Manuel Cardeña said.

Istán was the municipality with the highest increase in the collection of light packaging, rising by 40% compared to 2024. The town went from 40 tonnes to 55 tonnes in 2025. It was followed by Benahavís, with an increase of 7%.

The largest increase in paper-cardboard collection was in Ojén, with an increase of 24% (from 67 to 83 tonnes). Manilva with 20% and Estepona with 18% also showed significant advances.

"The information and awareness campaigns on the importance of separation at home are bearing fruit, as is the investment that Mancomunidad is making in the renewal of containers," Cardeña stated.

Renewal of recycling containers

Mancomunidad has already installed 28% of the new containers it plans to distribute in the 11 municipalities. This forms part of a strategy to promote selective collection and encourage recycling. To date, 25% of the yellow and 31% of the blue containers have been distributed, which represents significant progress in the deployment of this environmental infrastructure.

Estepona is the leading municipality in the implementation of new containers, with 52% of the blue ones and 37% of the yellow already in place, followed by Fuengirola, with 48% and 37%. In third place is Mijas, with 36% and 35%.