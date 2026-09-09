Heat warning in Malaga province this Wednesday ahead of possible rain

Malaga is once again under a yellow warning for heat this Wednesday, with temperatures above 37C in parts of the province.

The warning, according to ... Aemet (the state meteorological agency), will be in force in the interior areas of the Axarquía between 1pm and 9pm.

On Thursday, however, the heat will give way to rain and a drop by more than 7C, particularly before 6pm.

"As the day progresses, wind gusts are expected to increase in strength along much of the Malaga coastline. Depending on the area, the wind will blow from the west or as an onshore breeze, causing a significant rise in temperatures wherever it manages to blow in with greater force," SUR's weather expert José Luis Escudero writes in his blog.

"Maximum temperatures could reach 35-38C, so we are set for another day of intense heat in various parts of the province."

According to Escudero, late on Wednesday night or in the early hours of the morning on Thursday, the easterly wind will begin to pick up, noticeable both in a drop in temperatures and the appearance of low-lying clouds, particularly in areas close to the coast.

"Following the passage of the trough, cold air will remain in the upper layers of the atmosphere on Thursday. The combination with the moist easterly flow could lead to some light and occasional rainfall in Malaga, with a higher probability in the coastal mountain ranges," Escudero says.

As for temperatures, the maximum forecast for tomorrow in Malaga city is 27-28C.

Today's weather forecast for Malaga province