Andalucía under amber warning for rain and storms 'with hail and very strong winds'

Aemet (the state meteorological agency) has issued am amber warning for rain and storms in Andalucía on Wednesday.

According to the forecast, from 4pm onwards, ... there could be accumulations of up to 30mm in one hour in the province of Almeria, particularly in the Almanzora Valley and Los Vélez.

Aemet warns that "hail and very strong gusts of wind" could accompany the rain.

For Wednesday, Aemet forecasts "mostly clear skies with intervals of medium and high cloud cover in the region". The cloud cover will increase over the afternoon, bringing locally heavy showers in the aforementioned areas, as well as in parts of the interior of the Axarquía.

The Axarquía is also under a yellow alert for heat. Temperatures between 1pm and 9pm could exceed 37C. In addition, moderate to strong westerly winds will blow along the Mediterranean coast.

Granada (the Guadix and Baza area) and Jaén (in Cazorla and Segura, Moreno and Condado, the Guadalquivir Valley, Montes and Jaén city) will be under a yellow warning for rain. The accumulations could reach 20mm in one hour. Hail and strong gusts of wind can also be expected.

"The downpours will be locally very heavy between this afternoon and tomorrow morning in Almeria and the easternmost towns of Granada, according to the latest model updates. In these areas, the maps indicate that, at specific points, accumulated rainfall of over 60-80mm could fall in a very short space of time," Meteored warns.

According to Meteored researcher and communicator Samuel Biener the storm will intensify as it approaches and passes over the Mediterranean.

"Conditions will be favourable for the formation of a supercell or convective structures with a certain degree of organisation and waterspouts could be seen along the south-east coast within a few hours. Lightning activity will be locally significant, with the possibility of gales and hailstones larger than two centimetres," Biener warns.

Today's weather forecast for Malaga province