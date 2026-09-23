Tickets to visit the Caminito del Rey are now on sale until May 2027

23/09/2026 a las 07:37h.

Tickets go on salefor the Caminito del Rey walkway from today (Wednesday, 23 September) allowing visitors to enjoy the stunning gorge in Malaga over the ... coming months.

From 10 am, tickets to visit the Caminito will be available for purchase from 7 December to 2 May 2027 for the general public, organised tours and travel agencies, announced the Provincial Council in a press release.

Around 190,000 tickets to visit the Caminito trail will go on sale on the Caminito website. The trail will be open during winter hours, from 9am to 2.30pm, with opening hours extended to 5.30pm in spring from 28 March.

Prices

General admission remains at 10 euros (with a limit of ten per purchaser), whilst tickets including an official guided tour cost 18 euros; these tours are conducted in Spanish and English for groups of up to 30 people.

Children under the age of eight are not permitted on the Caminito (those over this age must provide proof of age by showing their original national identity card or family register), and visitors under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Around 190,000 tickets to visit the Caminito between December and May will go on sale online

The Caminito del Rey has a visitor centre located in the municipality of Ardales. As well as providing information about the natural landscape and its surroundings, it has a car park with capacity for 240 vehicles. The price is 2 euros for the whole day and can be paid via the website when purchasing your ticket.

It is recommended that you arrive at least one hour in advance. A return shuttle bus runs from the car park to the Caminito. The ticket is valid for the whole day and can be purchased online or paid for directly (cash only) to the bus driver. The fare is 2.50 euros.

New 110-metre suspension bridge

In addition, visitors will be able to walk across the new 110-metre suspension bridge – the longest of its kind in Spain – which opened to the public on 9 June.

This structure, situated just before the area above the iron railway bridge and the El Chorro tunnel, creates an alternative route along the final stretch of the Caminito, saving visitors almost a kilometre of descent down the hillside.