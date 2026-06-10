El Caminito del Rey opens Spain’s longest suspension bridge

El Caminito del Rey has reached a major new milestone with the inauguration of the longest suspension bridge in Spain. Spanning 110 metres, the new ... attraction offers visitors the chance to walk 50 metres above the gorge, providing an alternative route during the final stretch of the trail.

The footbridge was officially opened by the President of Malaga provincial council, Francisco Salado, and the President of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno. Both leaders emphasised that El Caminito del Rey has become an "international benchmark" for sustainable tourism, driving social and economic growth for inland municipalities across Malaga.

Built with a 1.5 million euros investment funded entirely by revenue generated from El Caminito del Rey’s concession fees, the bridge is 1.2 metres wide and features a steel mesh floor (tramex) with cable handrails. The total structure weighs 38 tonnes, with the main bridge span accounting for 17 tonnes.

50 The height of the new suspension bridge above the gorge in metres

According to the provincial council, the project also included constructing 300 metres of new pathways, safety railings, fibre-optic cabling, surveillance cameras, a control hut, and extensive environmental landscaping and irrigation.

The new route allows visitors to bypass nearly a kilometre of steep, downhill walking, though the original path will remain open for those who prefer it.

Profitable investment

Salado highlighted that the initial 5.5 million euros investment to restore El Caminito del Rey has been "one of the most profitable ever made in Andalucía, and arguably in Spain". Since its reopening in 2015, the site has welcomed 3.2 million visitors and generates an annual economic impact of 64 million euros.

He added that the trail has established itself as a "powerful brand that strengthens Malaga, the Costa del Sol, and Andalucía."

"The Caminito is a source of pride for the people of Malaga and Andalucía," Salado said. "It is an object of admiration for everyone who visits the Desfiladero de los Gaitanes - an infrastructure with a soul, where humanity and nature interact with mutual respect."

"El Caminito is a source of pride for all people from Malaga and Andalucía", stressed Salado

Juanma Moreno echoed these sentiments, calling the new suspension bridge "a milestone for one of the most spectacular and visited paths in Spain."

"This site transcends Andalusian and Spanish borders; it is now part of the heritage of Europe and all humanity," Moreno said, praising the trail's international reputation for safety research and active tourism management.

Moreno also highlighted the booming success of inland tourism across Andalucía’s eight provinces.

"We are no longer talking about a secondary sector. Today, inland tourism accounts for practically one in five tourists visiting Andalusia, and it is growing faster than the regional average," Moreno explained.

"The future of Andalusian tourism relies on our natural areas, our villages, and our inland heritage. It helps us promote a more sustainable model by spreading economic benefits across the territory, reducing seasonality, and creating stable employment. It proves we can grow responsibly while protecting our environment."

Moreno concluded by praising the construction team: "The engineering, ingenuity, and sheer human effort behind this bridge have successfully overcome the immense challenges of building over the Guadalhorce gorge."