Malaga fair opens with hot weather, very high humidity and risk of rain

The climate of the city of Malaga, along with the surrounding coastlines and valleys, is undergoing a clear process of tropicalisation: an increase in the ... number of hot days, with very high relative humidity, accompanied by sporadic, brief and light rainfall.

This is exactly the type of weather that will mark the start of the Feria de Málaga and at least the first half of the fair.

Easterly and southerly winds will bring a gradual rise in temperatures, but the worst part will be the feeling of stifling heat. The 'plasta' will make the heat feel much worse than the temperature suggests.

The situation will be similar to Thursday's weather. "At my weather station in the Ortega y Gasset area, the temperature at midday was 32C, with humidity at 78 per cent. That translates to a heat index of around 38C," weather presenter José Luis Escudero said.

Feels like 45C

Looking at the day-by-day forecast, on Friday, the temperature will hover around 25C to 30C, with a light westerly wind. It will feel less muggy and the overall conditions will be more pleasant.

Come Saturday, the first day of the festivities will bring a south-easterly wind, which will push humidity levels up to 90 per cent. The thermometer will read a maximum of 32C and a minimum of 24C.

With these two factors combined, the heat index at those times will be 45C, despite the fact that the heatwave will end on 15 August, bringing with it the end of what is traditionally the hottest period of the year.

"The weather at the moment is like the hot air brought by the terral, but with very high humidity, which means you can't stop sweating," Escudero explained.

On Sunday, maximum temperatures will be 33C and humidity at 80 per cent. Temperatures will continue rising between Monday and Wednesday, peaking at 35C.

If the weather models prove accurate (although it is still too early to make a definitive forecast), on Thursday the province may experience the passage of a trough or a small cold front. Should this happen, there could be a few light and sporadic showers during the early hours of the day.

Escudero warns that thunderstorms could occur across almost the entire province, with precise locations. This means that they could spare Malaga city.

A respite from the heat in Spain

As is often the case when discussing Malaga in the context of the rest of Spain, during the week of 17-23 August there will be a drop in temperatures across much of the country, with temperatures lower than usual for this time of year.

A change in the weather is on the way with the arrival of two troughs, according to Meteored. However, this drop in temperatures will be temporary and does not mean that summer is over, as there is still September to come.

Following a sweltering summer, the European model brings good news. The period from 17 to 24 August is set to be "normal" across most of mainland Spain and Andalucía.

"Having temperatures typical for this time of year means it will be hot, but it is quite an achievement to even be able to talk about normality in this regard," Meteored says.

In contrast, in coastal areas, the Canary Islands, Extremadura, Galicia and the west of Castilla y León, the week will be warm, with temperatures 1-2C above average. "The seas surrounding Spain (particularly the Mediterranean) have stored vast amounts of heat and ocean surfaces respond very slowly to changes in temperature."

Consequently, in coastal areas the drop in temperature will be less noticeable and tropical nights will continue.

During the week of 24 to 31 August, temperatures will keep falling across mainland Spain. The European model forecasts temperatures 1-3C below average in the interior. Meanwhile, along the coasts, temperatures will be typical for the season or slightly above average, while in the Canary Islands they will remain above average.

Today's weather forecast for Malaga province