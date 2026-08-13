Malaga fair 2026: Everything you need to know about the big summer festival

13/08/2026 a las 12:04h.

The 2026 Feria de Málaga is one of southern Europe's major festivals and the most important week in the city, alongside Holy Week.

From ... 15 to 22 August, hundreds of thousands of people, both locals and visitors, will enjoy the August festivities, which take place across two main venues: the Real de Cortijo de Torres and the historic centre.

The fair has something for everyone, from musical performances to sporting events, including the historical parade, the fireworks display and the opening speech.

This guide includes all the useful information you need to enjoy the Malaga fair, such as transport, opening hours, the marquees, the line-up and the programme of performances.

Municipal by-law New timetables and penalties

The municipal by-law regulates the running of the Malaga fair and certain important aspects, such as opening hours and the conditions for admission to the marquees.

Family casetas must continue serving food until 1am and must reserve at least 50 per cent of their space for traditional tables and chairs. They can remove this furniture from 2am onwards.

Casetas must open between 12.30pm and 2pm (4pm for those in the youth area) and must finish operating by 6am at the latest.

The authorities have also strengthened their power to order the temporary closure of casetas for 24 to 48 hours in response to serious offences such as drug-trafficking, selling alcohol to minors or exceeding capacity.

The new rules also remove the loss of the right to use and operate a caseta as a possible sanction. In addition, the municipal notice sets out guidelines covering safety, animal welfare, cleanliness and peaceful coexistence during the festivities.

The parade Departure from Plaza de la Merced at 8pm on Friday

The historic parade will officially open the 2026 fair on Friday, 14 August, as it makes its way through the city, setting off from Plaza de la Merced at 8pm. The event recreates the arrival of the Catholic Monarchs following their conquest of Malaga in 1487 and will feature more than 200 performers.

Fireworks and drones The opening show

The Malaga fair's fireworks display has become one of its signature events, with drones joining the show in recent years. At 11.50pm, Umiles Entertainment - Drone Light Show will launch a drone light display over Malaga Port.

Two simultaneous ten-minute shows will take place from the Levante breakwater and San Andrés, with 440 drones in total (220 at each location) combining cutting-edge technology with visual art.

At midnight, the pyromusical fireworks display will begin from the access road to Malaga Port's cruise terminal, making it visible from different parts of the capital, from the beaches to the higher areas. The 20-minute fireworks show will use 500 kilos of gunpowder.

The opening speech Funes, manager of Málaga CF

Málaga CF coach Juan Francisco Funes will deliver the fair's opening speech in the year the city's football club returns to La Liga. "I've been asking about the possibility of doing some things that have never happened before in an opening speech. Without giving too much away, I want to say that I'm here representing the club," Funes said about his speech.

He will give the speech on Saturday, 15 August, at 9pm at the Cortijo de Torres, followed by the lighting of the main entrance, equestrian displays and the first concerts at the municipal auditorium.

The pilgrimage María Barranco, standard-bearer for the 2026 Málaga Fair

On the first Saturday morning of the fair, the city holds its traditional pilgrimage to the Basilica de Santa María de la Victoria, the city's patron saint. Pilgrims, horse riders, decorated carriages and horse-drawn vehicles gather along the route of this traditional procession. Malaga's mayor hands the city's flagto the standard-bearer, who this year is local actress María Barranco. She carries the flag to the feet of the Virgin, where the city holds a flower offering and solemn Mass.

Concert programme From Medina Azahara to Paloma San Basilio or Nancys Rubias

One of the most eagerly awaited announcements concerns the fair's concert programme. More than 200 music and arts events will take place at the Real at Cortijo de Torres and in the historic centre.

The biggest names will perform on the auditorium stage. This year they include Antonio Carmona, Diana Navarro, Zenet, Medina Azahara, David de María, Nancys Rubias and Paloma San Basilio. Visitors can also enjoy concerts by Encarni Navarro, Tabletom, Hoffman, Tonia Rodríguez and Ana Romma, among others.

Transport The ways to get to the fair

EMT, Renfe and the transport consortium will increase their services during the fair to make it easier for visitors to reach both the city centre and the fairground.

Driving is always the least advisable option, as traffic jams and parking difficulties are common, so the authorities recommend using public transport.

Alongside additional services on its regular routes, EMT will once again run line F, which will connect the city-centre fair with Cortijo de Torres 24 hours a day. Its 16 special night routes from neighbourhoods to the Real will also keep their fares frozen at two euros for the fifth consecutive year.

Málaga Metro will extend its operating hours to cope with demand, while the transport consortium will add 188,232 seats on its buses. The city will also deploy a special taxi and VTC (ride-hailing) service, particularly at the fairground.

Security Police operations over the festive period

The Local Police will strengthen their video surveillance network with cameras and drones during the fair. Alongside the 100 surveillance units already operating in the historic centre and surrounding areas, the police will once again deploy 16 additional cameras at different points around the Real at Cortijo de Torres, including the main avenues and bus and taxi stops.

The operation has the required authorisation from the Andalusian video surveillance guarantees commission. The police will also deploy an aerial drone surveillance system, as they already do at major events such as Holy Week and Christmas. The Local Police plan to carry out a total of 4,434 operations across the city during the fair, an average of 443 officers per day.

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