Malaga Fair 2026 fireworks and drone show dates and times announced

Malaga's 2026 Fair will officially open on the night of Friday 14 August with a combined drone light show and pyromusical fireworks display at ... the city's port.

The celebrations kick off at 11.50pm with a 10-minute light show staged by Umiles Entertainment. A fleet of 440 illuminated drones - split equally between the Dique de Levante and San Andrés launch points - will create 14 three-dimensional figures in the sky, visible from up to 500 metres away.

At midnight, the traditional 20-minute pyromusical fireworks display will begin from the cruise terminal access road.

The show will launch nearly 5,700 fireworks containing half a tonne of gunpowder, coordinated to music and visible across the city's seafront and higher elevation points.

A total of 500 kilos of gunpowder will be set off during the 20-minute fireworks display, accompanied by the following musical pieces:

1. 'Infinity' (Alex Christensen)

2. ‘Smalltown Boy’ (Ronan Keating)

3. ‘Nothing compares 2 U’ (Alex Christensen)

4. 'Centro de gravedad permanente' (Sergio Dalma)

5. 'Yo quiero verte danzar' (Sergio Dalma)

6. ‘Yo no soy esa’ (Rosa López)

7. 'Las campanas del amor' (Owo)

8. ‘Rumore’ (Sergio Dalma)

9. ‘Eloise’ (Nancys Rubias)