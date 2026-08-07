Malaga metro will run until 2.30 am on the night of the fireworks display that kicks off the fair

The Malaga metro will once again be operating a special service with extended hours to coincide with the Malaga fair, which will take place from ... 15 to 22 August. The extended service aims to make it easier for residents and visitors to travel to and from the city centre.

The main increase in services will take place on the night of the fireworks display, from Friday 14 to Saturday 15 August – the fireworks display that marks the start of the festivities – according to the regional ministry of development of the Andalusian government. On that day, the timetable will be extended until 2.30 am, with trains running every five minutes from 8pm on Friday until the end of service, to make it easier for passengers planning to attend the opening speech and the fireworks display.

On all other days, service hours will be extended until 1.30 am. Regarding the start of service hours, the special fair arrangements do not involve any changes, as on working days the service will begain at 6.30 am, while on public holidays, as well as on Saturdays and Sundays, it will be 7 am, as is the case throughout the rest of the year.

Greater vigilance

During the Malaga fair, the metro will also step up security on trains and at stations, in anticipation of an increase in passenger numbers and to ensure the service runs smoothly at peak times.

Extending hours during the fair means adding more than 13 extra hours of service compared with a normal week. “With this measure, the Metro de Málaga concessionaire is adapting its service to meet the transport needs generated by major events in the capital,” the regional government said. This is an approach it already applies during high-demand events, such as Holy Week, major sporting events, Unicaja Baloncesto matches and city races, amongst others.