Work on Fuengirola's 'sports mountain' park set to begin 'in the coming weeks' The contract for the first phase of the new sport and leisure park has been awarded and has a completion period of 110 days

Tony Bryant Tuesday, 21 April 2026, 10:37 Share

Fuengirola town hall has awarded the contract for the first phase of the ‘sports mountain’ park, which was put out to tender on 23 January.

The winning bidder was Maracof S.L., with a contract value at just over 890,000 euros (around 100,000 euros less than the initial tender budget) and a completion period of 110 days, which is 39 days shorter than stipulated in the tender specifications.

This phase of the project involves the redevelopment of Calle Flor de Loto (adjacent to the park) and the creation of a parking area with capacity for 56 vehicles.

In later phases, the plan is to create three zones where different sports can be practised, featuring attractions such as an innovative interactive goal. There will also be multi-purpose courts, a climbing wall, calisthenics equipment, children’s play areas and outdoor fitness installations.

In addition, the project designer has planned to expand shaded and rest areas with vegetation and awnings, as well as leisure and picnic spaces for families with young children.

These interventions will be carried out in subsequent phases, leading to the full renovation and use of the site’s 27,000 square metres.

The transformation of the current Parque de la Cantera into the Sports Mountain is a project aimed at providing leisure areas in the eastern part of the town. The project began in 2022 when the town hall launched an ideas competition, and shortly afterwards, the winning design was announced. Following the public tender process for drafting the, "work is set to begin in the coming weeks".