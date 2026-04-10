Marbella town hall awards contract for a new roller sports track in La Represa

Infographic of the 'pump track' project, which will have an area for children and beginners and another for intermediate and advanced users.

José Carlos García Marbella Friday, 10 April 2026, 12:29 Share

The skateboard circuit of the Arroyo de La Represa Park will begin to be converted next May into a track suitable for use not only by skateboarders, but also by BMX or mountain bikes, roller skates or scooters.

It is a 'pump track', a type of circuit that burst onto the scene in Spain in 2016 and which will now be used in this urban park in Marbella, which links the Santa María neighbourhood with the old town. The town hall has awarded Glesa Construction the tender, for 431,582.50 euros.

Investment 431,582 euros is the amount for which the Marbella town hall has awarded this project, which has a completion period of five months.

The town hall expects work to begin in the first half of May. It is a "limited intervention, of rapid execution and compatible with the summer period," according to municipal sources. With a completion period of five months, Marbella's new pump track could be ready in October.

The new track seeks "usability" for all athletes "without renouncing creativity and good design", so "elements that give the park a special interest" have been included.

The design has been adapted so that it can be used not only by athletes of different modalities (skateboarders, BMX, rollers and scooters), but also according to age and technical level. The aim is that the circuit can be used "from an experienced user to a beginner who can evolve and progress to the next level".

The track will have two different areas: one for children and beginners and the other for intermediate and advanced users

For this purpose, the pump track has been designed with two separate and independent zones, one for children and beginners and the other for intermediate and advanced users.

Design, environment and access

The new layout of the Arroyo de La Represa Park will be created with the aim of creating "a quality public space without modifying the environment". The design, moreover, is conceived within the physical possibilities of its location to make the most of natural lighting, avoiding possible glare or shaded areas both during the day and at night. However, it will also have artificial lighting poles.

Access to the new track will continue to be via the upper part, but the stairs leading to the side paths will be replaced by ramps with a six per cent incline with handrails on both sides.

Next to the entrance there will be a seating area with two reinforced concrete benches and access to the pump track. The enclosure will be enclosed by a 50-centimetre-high concrete wall that will be stepped according to the slope of the terrain and will be crowned by 150-centimetre-high vertical bars, as well as a double gate at the access from the roundabout.

The side paths will lead to rest areas with reinforced concrete benches, and from the rest area on the west side there will be access to the children's area and the fountain will be repositioned, as well as the lighting points, which will be placed in the centre to prevent them from being covered by the branches of any of the 14 trees and seven palm trees around them. In addition, elements have been placed on the circuit that protrude above several points of the track to avoid possible interference between the riders and the trees.