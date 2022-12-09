Work to begin on new Mijas park after town hall finally acquires private land The project to create the "Great Park" of the Costa del Sol, which the council claims will be “one of the most important and largest leisure and recreation areas in the province of Malaga”, was launched in 2017

Mijas town hall has announced that, after nearly five years of negotiations, it has now acquired the sufficient land needed to begin work on the Gran Parque de la Costa del Sol, a new "green lung" that will be constructed near Las Lagunas.

The project to create the new park, which the council claims will be “one of the most important and largest leisure and recreation areas in the province of Malaga”, was launched in 2017, but the plans were stalled until the town hall could purchase 360,000 square metres of private land.

The councillor for Urban Planning, Andrés Ruiz, said, “The project to obtain dozens of private plots has been a real puzzle, and each one had its peculiarity: the smallest was only six square metres and the largest covered 200,000 square metres. Before the work could begin, we obviously had to have the availability of all this space, for which we have been working since 2017.”

Councillor for Urban Planning, Andrés Ruiz.

The councillor went on to thank all of the owners of the private plots of land, adding, "With this bureaucratic procedure complete, very soon we will begin the work to build the Great Park of the Costa del Sol.”