Leisure and law: this is what the new Los Boliches complex will be like

A football pitch, an open-air swimming pool, a multi-sports pavilion, indoor hockey and volleyball courts, an underground car park with capacity for a "minimum" of 1,000 vehicles - and the new headquarters for the Fuengirola-Mijas judicial district courts.

All these facilities will be housed in the new Santa Fe de Los Boliches sports complex, a major infrastructure project already launched by Fuengirola town hall and put out to tender with a budget of 50.82 million euros, including the drafting of the project and construction.

Investment 50.82 million euros Out to tender This is the amount put out to tender by Fuengirola council, firstly, to draft the project, which must be ready in four months, followed by the actual work, which should last a maximum of 32 months.

The technical document, which will define project details, must be ready within four months of the contract being formalised, while the building work will last for a maximum period of 32 months, so the project muct be completed in 2029. However, with the deadline for submission of bids staying open only until the 19th of this month, the town council is 'incentivising' candidates by stating it will award the contract to the bidder that offers a reduction in completion times and guarantees opening the car parking facility two years after project start.

It will also 'reward' the construction of a swimming pool and complementary sports centre, as both facilities do not form an essential part of the project, but are listed as improvements, together with the construction of a multi-purpose hall, the second such facility at this complex. The whole site will have a surface area of 14,484.85 square metres, 1,348 more than the place currently has, as it will be extended by gaining space along Avenida Francisco Rivera 'Paquirri'.

The town hall has included in the tender as improvements a 25-metre outdoor swimming pool and a complementary sports centre.

The footbal pitch will be suitable for 11-a-side and 7-a-side matches and will feature a 1,000-seat grandstand and nine changing rooms (two main ones, one for referees and the rest for cross-competition events). One of the major new features of the sports complex will be the open-air swimming pool, which will be built if included in the winning bid. It will be 25 metres long and 12.5 metres wide, half the size required for an Olympic-standard facility, and will have a capacity for approximately 156 users.

Indoor facilities

The Los Boliches complex has also included as an improvement a fully-equipped, multi-purpose sports facility, "as an extra sports centre" to the main one, with a minimum surface area of 1,000 square metres. The multi-purpose court will cater for various sports to be practised such as basketball, indoor football, handball and volleyball. It will be at least 30 metres long and 20 metres wide, with safety strips of at least two metres on each side, and will have synthetic, wooden or vinyl flooring.

The hockey and volleyball facilities, both indoors, will each have a capacity for 250 spectators and five changing rooms.

The hockey and volleyball facilities, both indoors and a project requirement, will each have a capacity for 250 spectators and five changing rooms. In addition, there will be a multi-purpose hall with a minimum surface area of 200 square metres and a capacity for 40 people, which can be used for "different purposes such as supervised group classes, gymnastics, dance, fencing, meetings, etc.", according to the town council, which has also designated the construction of a second hall as an improvement to current facilities.

There will also be space for a 150-square-metre cafeteria, 100 of which will be a terrace, a reception area, a first-aid station, a technical skills classroom, as well as a machine room, toilet facilities, storerooms and a cleaning room.

New courthouse

The complex will house the new courthouse, fulfilling a long-standing demand that will put an end to the fragmentation of current facilities. The judicial complex will have a surface area of 7,272 square metres, 60% more than it currently has (4,300 square metres split across four buildings).

The new judicial headquarters will be 3,000 square metres larger than the four existing buildings and will be adapted to the new law, in which court staff work by sections and services, not by individual courts.

The building, for which the regional government will pay the town hall an annual fee of 617,040 euros for 30 years (18.5 million euros in total), will be built and set up to run in accordance with the state reform of the Law of Efficiency of the Public Justice Service, which came into effect in Fuengirola on 1 October, presenting particular challenges in the current buildings due to lack of space. In the new model for courts of first instance, the more than 100 civil servants no longer work for a specific court, but by shared sections and services.