Soroptimist Christmas campaign brings joy to 210 Mijas families The annual charity project was aimed at underprivileged families who rely on the food bank run by the Mijas branch of the Red Cross

Members of Soroptimist and the Red Cross with the parcels. / SUR

Soroptimist International Costa del Sol has been busy once again making sure that underprivileged families who rely on the food bank run by the Mijas Red Cross have enough food to help them over the Christmas period. Along with fresh eggs, fruit and vegetables, the association has donated extra bags of food products to bring a little festive joy to 210 families.

The association had the collaboration of numerous local businesses and organisations during its annual Christmas campaign, like the Mijas-based GM Cash, The La Cala Lions Club, Age Care, the Sol Eyes Clinic and the Danish Church, among others.

This year's campaign will also benefit families who depend on the support of the Nueva Cultura del Desarrollo association.

President Daphne Theunissen said, "Together we can make a difference and give families in Mijas some hope during these difficult times."