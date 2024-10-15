Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The launch of the Mijas Círculo de Empresarios. SUR
New &#039;Business Circle&#039; branch opens in Mijas
Local business

New 'Business Circle' branch opens in Mijas

The Círculo de Empresarios, which already has branches in Torremolinos and Benalmádena, brings together businesses owners with the aim of boosting the local economy

SUR in English

Tuesday, 15 October 2024, 11:35

Opciones para compartir

The Mijas branch of the Círculo de Empresarios (CEMI) was launched recently at an event attended by local business owners and municipal authorities.

Described by the organisation as the "start of a new era in the region's economic development", the Mijas branch follows the creation of similar 'Business Circle' associations in Torremolinos and Benalmádena.

Mijas councillor for commerce Juan Carlos Maldonado stressed the town's capacity to attract investment and revitalise the local economy.

"With the opening of this branch, we are not only creating a space for local business owners, but we are also creating new synergies that will contribute to the economic and social growth of Mijas," said the councillor.

Adolfo Trigueros, president of Círculo de Empresarios, stressed the commitment of the association to the development of new business opportunities and the creation of added value for business owners in Mijas.

"Our aim is to create a collaborative working environment, where business owners can share experiences, knowledge and resources, create business opportunities, encourage innovation, new technology, training and, above all, build strong and lasting commercial relationships and together boost the economy on the Costa del Sol," said Trigueros.

José Francisco Ruiz, coordinator of the Mijas branch of the organisation, added that the new group would be a meeting point for business owners and self-employed workers in all sectors who want to "strengthen their businesses, receive training and advice and make stretgic contacts".

