Mijas youngsters take part in road safety education project The children were given lessons in understanding traffic lights and signage

Children from the Gloria Fuertes School in Mijas visited the Las Lagunas Road Safety Education Park on Friday to participate in a training day to learn the basic rules of road safety.

The children, who were between the ages of two and three, were given lessons in understanding traffic lights and signage, road safety education and the importance of compliance with road regulations.

Organised by the Transport and Mobility Department of the town hall to highlight World Road Safety Day, the event was attended by Mijas Mayor, Josele González, and Local Police officers, who taught the youngers the basic concepts of safety of all road users.

The children used bicycles and scooters to manoeuvre around the park, which has miniature roads, junctions, roundabouts, working traffic lights and road signs.

The mayor stressed the importance of teaching children at an early age the “basic circulatory concepts”, especially in the field of pedestrians.

“This educational park is open to all schools in Mijas that want to use it. We are gradually transferring all the training and road safety education activity that we take to the schools to this park, given that it is a space for recreation and also training in which the children of our municipality can learn the rules of road safety while having fun,” González said.