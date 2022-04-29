Mijas town hall joins forces with Red Cross to provide aid to Ukrainian children The two entities are appealing for donations of non-perishable foods, school supplies and hygiene products for refugee children who have arrived in the municipality since the war in Ukraine began

Mijas town hall has launched its latest campaign to offer help and support to the Ukrainian people affected by the war that is currently ravaging their country.

Run in conjunction with the local Red Cross, the campaign is aimed at refugee children who have arrived in the municipality since the war began.

The two entities are appealing for donations of non-perishable foods, milk and juices, along with school supplies and hygiene products.

Nursery schools

The supplies can be dropped off at the entrance to four nursery schools in Mijas - Gloria Fuertes and La Casita de la Pimienta (Las Lagunas), El Limonar (La Cala de Mijas) and Europa (Mijas Pueblo), while other nursery schools in the municipality are also expected to join the campaign.

The councillor for Nursery Schools, Verónica Ensberg, said, “There are many families who come from the war to our municipality and many of them have young children with specific needs. That is why we have promoted this campaign together with the Red Cross to collect products for children.”

Collect and distribute donations

The campaign will be active until Monday 16 May, when representatives of the Red Cross will collect the donations and distribute them among the families currently residing in Mijas.

Red Cross representative, Ander Echebarría, pointed out that Mijas is one of the municipalities in Malaga that is giving the most support to Ukrainian families.

“The Mijas Red Cross has translators, social workers and a large number of volunteers. Thanks to this great collective work we have reached more than 200 families, many of whom have children, hence the importance of a campaign like this,” he said.