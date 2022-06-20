Mijas Lions Club welcomes new president during Charter Night Summer Ball Guests at the event, which was hosted by Rowland Owens, enjoyed a three-course dinner and an evening of live entertainment to mark the beginning of the club’s new term

Members and supporters of the La Cala de Mijas Lions club celebrated the association’s Charter Night Summer Ball at the Miraflores Golf Restaurant on Saturday.

Guests at the event, which was hosted by Rowland Owens, enjoyed a three-course dinner and an evening of live entertainment to mark the beginning of the club’s new term and the installation of the next president.

Outgoing president David Kay spoke fondly of his term as president, pointing out the important work that the club has done over the last 12 months, which included a total of 105,000 euros being donated to local worthy causes.

During her Mission Statement, new president Wynson Beswick spoke of her hopes and dreams to help others and to promoting “Lionism” to the community.

Several members also received long service awards, including Chris Coote, who has been a Lion in Spain and in UK for more 30 years.

The club also bid farewell to Sandie Tavendale, who stepped down as social secretary after several years of service. She was praised for overseeing numerous fundraising events for raising “serious amounts of money for those in need”.

Spokesperson, Anne Bowles, said, “Sandie will be a tough act to follow.”

The Mijas branch has been serving the community for 24 years and in that time the club has donated almost 1.300,000 euros to the local and international communities.