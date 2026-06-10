Marenostrum Fuengirola announces initiative to support Málaga CF's 'magnificent season'

Tony Bryant 10/06/2026 a las 14:48h.

Fuengirola town hall is encouraging those attending the Dani Martín concert at Marenostrum this Saturday to wear the colours of Málaga CF.

As a show of support for the excellent season being enjoyed by the Blue and Whites, the music venue has launched the campaign “Being a Malaga supporter sounds great”, which will include prize draws for attendees, the projection of the club’s crest onto Sohail castle and the venue’s screens, as well as commemorative T-shirts worn by staff working at the concert series.

The initiative was presented on Wednesday by culture councillor Rodrigo Romero. “We would like to encourage everyone attending the Dani Martín concert to take part in this initiative and come wearing Málaga CF colours. It is a simple way of showing the affection and recognition of the entire province for the magnificent season the team is having, while also helping to create a special atmosphere at an event that will bring together thousands of people,” he said.

During Saturday’s event, people attending with Málaga CF shirts, scarves or other club-related items will be able to take part in various prize draws and promotional activities organised by the venue.

Through this initiative, Marenostrum Fuengirola and the council aim to join the many displays of support being shown by supporters, institutions and organisations across the province during the team’s final stages of the season.