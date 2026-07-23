HM Hospitales made it to the winner’s podium at the Málaga Sailing Cup amid major expansion in Málaga

SUR in English Málaga 23/07/2026 a las 17:15h.

This Summer the bay of Málaga once again became the setting for one of the Mediterranean's premier sailing events, the Málaga Sailing Cup, a competition which brings together some of the finest yachts and crews from Spain and abroad. Amongst the participants was the HM Hospitales HYDRA, which secured an impressive second-place finish thanks to the outstanding teamwork of skipper Óscar Chaves and his crew, establishing the yacht as one of the standout performers of the regatta.

The Group's participation in this sporting event comes at a pivotal moment for the company in the province, marked by unprecedented growth. The success achieved on the water reflects the ambition and precision with which HM Hospitales continues to expand and strengthen its healthcare network throughout the region.

Sport as a Reflection of Healthcare Excellence

HM Hospitales' participation in events such as the Málaga Sailing Cup reflects a broader vision of healthcare that extends beyond traditional medical care. Sport, prevention, teamwork and the constant pursuit of excellence are all part of the Group's DNA, both within and beyond its healthcare facilities.

"Our presence at the Málaga Sailing Cup goes far beyond a sporting competition. It is a way of engaging with society through something as important as sport. We share the values embodied by sailing—commitment, trust, teamwork and adaptability—principles that perfectly define our approach to healthcare and guide each of our expansion projects in Málaga," explained Dr Virginia Grando, Southern Regional Director of HM Hospitales.

Sailing is a discipline that demands preparation, adaptability and coordination. Every decision undertaken on board requires absolute precision and trust amongst crew members to achieve a common goal. These values closely mirror the daily work of healthcare professionals, where integrated collaboration across specialties, and seamless coordination throughout the HM Hospitales network are essential to delivering the highest standard of patient care.

The second-place finish achieved by the HM Hospitales HYDRA at the Málaga Sailing Cup reflects the commitment to effort, continuous improvement, and excellence that drives both the racing team and the Group's healthcare model.

Málaga: A Strategic Growth Hub

The significance of participating in this regatta is heightened by its location in Málaga, a province that has become one of the key strategic drivers of HM Hospitales' national expansion. The Group continues to strengthen its presence across the Costa del Sol with the aim of providing top-quality healthcare to both the local population and the growing international community.

The current network in the province includes HM Málaga Hospital, HM Santa Elena International Hospital (Torremolinos), HM Gálvez Hospital, and the recently opened HM El Palo Outpatient Clinic, designed to bring specialist healthcare closer to the residents of Málaga city.

This network is now set to grow even further. HM Hospitales has awarded Ferrovial the contract to build the future HM Vélez-Málaga Hospital, with construction scheduled to begin in September 2026. In addition, HM Mar de Alborán, a new general medical and surgical hospital, is expected to open in 2028, representing another landmark project that will transform healthcare provision across the province.

"Málaga is a strategic commitment for HM Hospitales. Our growth in the province reflects our firm commitment to the people of Málaga and to all our patients—both national and international—seeking the highest standards of healthcare. As is the case with sport, we believe that continuous effort, innovation and teamwork are the key factors in order to achieve excellence," added Dr Grando.

The new hospital complex, to be built on a 55,000-square-metre site in the Camino de Torrox area, will represent an investment of more than €40 million. It will provide the Axarquía region with a state-of-the-art hospital featuring 50 inpatient rooms, six operating theatres, an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and advanced diagnostic technology. This development will significantly expand comprehensive healthcare services in the eastern part of Málaga province, whilst reducing the need for patients to travel elsewhere for specialist treatment.

Sport as an Ally of Health

Beyond investing in healthcare infrastructure, HM Hospitales actively promotes healthy lifestyles through the sponsorship and support of sporting events. Regular physical activity plays a fundamental role in preventing cardiovascular disease, diabetes and hypertension, whilst also contributing to improved emotional well-being.

For this reason, HM Hospitales has maintained a longstanding commitment to supporting sporting initiatives that encourage healthy living and generate a positive impact on society.