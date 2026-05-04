Marenostrum Fuengirola gets underway at Sohail castle

Sting will make a welcome return to the province of Malaga this summer.

Tony Bryant 04/05/2026 a las 09:28h.

Marenostrum Fuengirola 2026 kicked off last weekend, the annual cycle of summer music concerts held in the grounds of the Sohail castle. Now in its tenth year, this musical extravaganza offers more than 40 days of scheduled pop, rock, flamenco, hip hop, electronic and heavy metal concerts, bringing together over 100 national and international artists.

Beginning in 2016 as a strategic initiative to position the town within the international live music circuit, the cycle has become one of the most distinctive cultural events in Andalucía.

This year's line-up brings together some of today's most prominent national figures, such as Hombres G, a four-piece group, famed for songs classed as the soundtracks to teenage life in 1980s Spain; Paco Candela, a flamenco singer famed for his powerful voice and emotional performances; Madrid singer and dancer Lola Índigo; and Malaga-born Latin pop singer Pablo Alborán. They will be joined by international icons of the calibre of Sting (13 July) and The Gypsy Kings (9 August).

Major highlights include the return of La Oreja de Van Gogh (27 June), the reunion of Los Delinqüentes (25 July), the first joint tour of Romeo Santos and Prince Royce (26 June), and Lenny Jay, who will bring his Michael Jackson tribute show to the coveted stage on 13 June.

The programme is further expanded with themed festivals that broaden the cultural offering throughout the summer, such as the all-female Fulanita Fest and the Sun and Thunder heavy metal festival.

To date, the cycle has already sold more than 210,000 tickets, with several events already sold out. These include Dani Martín (13 June), Aitana (19 June), La Reina del Sol (5 July) and Alejandro Sanz (24 July).

www.marenostrumfuengirola.com