Man shot in Mijas plays down incident and tells police &#039;it must have been a mistake&#039;
112 incident

Man shot in Mijas plays down incident and tells police 'it must have been a mistake'

The 30-year-old victim was hospitalised at the Costa del Sol hospital in Marbella with two gunshot wounds, one in the buttock and one in the thigh

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Friday, 28 June 2024, 10:51

A 30 year old Moroccan man has been hospitalised after being shot at least twice in Mijas on the Costa del Sol. It happened last night (Thursday) at around 10pm. Apparently, the victim was found by Local Police officers in a taxi. According to SUR sources, he later told the Guardia Civil officers that he must have been shot by mistake when he was in La Cala de Mijas.

Apparently, the injured man tried to play down the matter and told the officers that he was hit by the bullets "by mistake" when he was in La Cala de Mijas with a woman. Apparently, he did not want to file a complaint.

The man was taken to the Costa del Sol hospital in Marbella with at least two bullet wounds, one in the buttock and the other in the thigh area. The Guardia Civil in Mijas has opened an investigation.

This is the second firearms incident in Mijas in less than a week. A 51-year-old Moroccan man was transferred to the Costa del Sol hospital with a gunshot wound to the buttock last Friday, 21 June.

At around 7am the emergency services received a call from a person who reported that a man had been injured very close to the Riviera taxi rank, on Avenida del Golf. According to sources , the victim claimed that he had just escaped from a flat where he was being held captive.

