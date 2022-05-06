Fuengirola launches new campaign aimed at boosting local shopping A new initiative will offer those who spend more than 20 euros the chance to win a top prize of an all-inclusive trip for two to Italy

Fuengirola town hall is encouraging residents and visitors to do their shopping in local shops once again with a new initiative under the banner of 'This Spring in Fuengirola your purchases could win a prize'.

The campaign, which will run from Friday 20 May until Monday 20 June, is aimed at enhancing the local economy and, in turn, boosting employment in the town. Consumers who spend 20 euros or more in shops participating in the initiative will be entered onto a draw with a top prize of an all-inclusive trip for two to Italy.

Those establishments taking part in the campaign, which is open to any type of retail business, will display signs to inform the public of their participation. Shoppers will be asked to fill out a voucher in order to be entered into the draw, which will take place in July.

Businesses interested in participating in the campaign must send an email to comercio@fuengirola.org or a WhatsApp to 670 090 960. Registration must be made before Wednesday 18 May.

More than 9,000 people and around 250 establishments participated in a similar campaign last Christmas, which the town hall claimed had helped many businesses recuperate after suffering due to the effects of the pandemic.

“With this campaign we intend, as we did at Christmas, to encourage our residents and visitors to make their purchases in Fuengirola to boost local commerce. Anyone who makes a purchase of more than 20 euros within the specified period of the campaign has a chance to win this incredible trip,” councillor for Commerce, Francisco Javier García Lara, said.