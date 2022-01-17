Fuengirola town hall encourages residents to use local shops during post-Christmas sales The initiative has been devised to help small shops and businesses that have suffered as a result of the pandemic, and also to generate employment in the area

In order to boost the local economy, Fuengirola town hall has launched a campaign to encourage residents to make use of the local shops and businesses during the post-Christmas sales instead of heading to large shopping centres.

The initiative was announced by councillor for Commerce, Francisco Javier García Lara, who stressed that it will contribute to strengthening the commercial fabric and improve the local trade.

The campaign has been devised to help boost the revenue of small shops and businesses that have suffered as a result of the pandemic, and also to generate employment in the area.

The councillor claimed that the support of the local community is needed “now more than ever, because buying in local shops gives life to our municipality and benefits everyone”.

Lara also pointed out that shopping locally would help to cut emissions and contribute to the town’s long-term sustainable mobility programme.

According to a study by the town hall, approximately 80 per cent of the residents of the town are expected to spend between 150 and 300 euros during the sales.