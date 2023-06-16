Fuengirola hopes to repeat its success in the Green Flag recycling project

The town was placed first in the national environmental awareness campaign last year by recycling almost 700,000 kilos of glass during June, July and August

Tony Bryant Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Fuengirola is hoping to repeat its success in the Bandera Verde (Green Flag) initiative, a glass recycling project that awards a green flag to the municipality the recycles the most glass during the summer.

Fuengirola was placed first in the national environmental awareness campaign last year by recycling almost 700,000 kilos of glass during June, July and August, which was an increase of almost 30 per cent compared to the same period of 2021. The Green Flag distinction placed the Costa del Sol town top in terms of glass collection in all of Spain.

The award is presented by Ecovidrio, a non-profit organisation responsible for the management of the recycling of glass packaging waste in Spain.

In order to secure its status, Fuengirola will have to compete against 144 municipalities, almost a third of which are in Andalucía.

The town hall is asking for the collaboration of all catering establishments, a sector which generates 52 per cent of the glass that is recycled in the municipality each year.

The council will again organise a publicity campaign that will inform businesses, residents and visitors about the need for responsible use of the green recycling containers. It will also offer a free collection service on certain days of the week.

“Together we have to make Fuengirola continue to stand out as one of the municipalities that obtains the best figures, not only with glass recycling, but with all selective waste,” councillor Javier Hidalgo said.