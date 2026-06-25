Donkey Dreamland launches appeal to fund wildfire protection measures

The centre provides a home for rescued donkeys and other neglected, abused or abandoned animals.

Tony Bryant 25/06/2026 a las 10:44h.

Two fires have broken out near the Donkey Dreamland sanctuary in Mijas within the past fortnight, raising concerns about the safety of the animals housed there. The most recent blaze came dangerously close to the rescue centre, highlighting the potential threat posed by wildfires in the area at this time of year.

Heavy winter rainfall earlier this year led to exceptional vegetation growth across the area, significantly increasing the risk of wildfires. Although volunteers at the rescue centre have worked extensively to remove large amounts of dry vegetation, waste and other flammable materials, many neighbouring privately owned plots remain overgrown, continuing to pose a threat to the site.

To complete some of this work the sanctuary had to be closed temporarily, which has also resulted in a loss of income.

It is for this reason that the centre has launched a campaign with the aim of raising 2,000 euros to purchase new fire extinguishers (and service existing extinguishers), install perimeter hoses to protect vulnerable areas, create additional water points around the sanctuary and to rent machinery to complete vegetation clearing.

The GoFundMe page has so far received more than 850 euros, and the charity said that any additional funds will go towards further fire prevention and emergency protection measures.

The charity also aims to carry out fire and evacuation training with their volunteers, an initiative supported by the Fuengirola fire service.

“Many animals have already endured so much in their lives and the centre is committed to keeping them safe. 2,000 euros will make a huge difference. Every donation, no matter the size, will help to prepare for a safer summer and protect the animals in their care,” the charity said in a statement.

The volunteer-run sanctuary provides a home for rescued donkeys and other animals that have been neglected, abused or abandoned.