Costa del Sol man arrested for stabbing 61-year-old man following alleged romantic dispute

María José Díaz Alcalá 01/10/2026 Actualizado a las 13:27h.

The National Police arrested a 39-year-old man for allegedly stabbing a 61-year-old man in the Malaga town of Fuengirola this past Saturday.

The incident happened in the early hours of 26 September, allegedly following an altercation stemming from a romantic dispute. According to sources, the incident happened at the entrance to the victim's home.

The emergency services received a call reporting that a man had been attacked with a knife in the abdomen and the back. Upon arrival, the paramedics transferred the victim to an ambulance and then to the Costa del Sol hospital, given the severity of his injuries.

The police then identified the suspect and arrested him a few hours later. According to sources, the detainee has already appeared before the court.

There have been no updates regarding the victim's condition.

Another recent stabbing incident in Malaga province

Some two weeks ago, the police in Malaga city arrested two 17-year-old boys for allegedly stabbing a 16-year-old boy in the Monte Gibralfaro area. They had also reportedly assaulted the victim's friend, but his injuries were minor.

The incident occurred in the Pinosol park at approximately 3.40am, when the emergency services received at least two calls reporting an assault on a minor.

Witnesses saw a fight between several teenagers involving knives and bottles. After several searches of the area, the police located the victim, who had been attacked from behind. The blade had broken and remained lodged in his body.

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