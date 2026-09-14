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Malaga stabbing: 16-year-old boy assaulted on Mount Gibralfaro

The police have already identified the suspect and are now trying to locate him

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Susana Zamora

Susana Zamora

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the back in the Monte Gibralfaro area in Malaga early on Monday morning.

The emergency services received ... at least two calls at around 3.40am. The operator dispatched several police units and an ambulance.

The medical team transferred the teenager to Hospital Regional. It appears that the attack was from behind. According to sources, the blade of the knife was protruding by around three centimetres.

The police are trying to locate the suspect, who they have already identified. According to sources, he has several previous convictions for robbery with violence.

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Malaga stabbing: 16-year-old boy assaulted on Mount Gibralfaro

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Malaga stabbing: 16-year-old boy assaulted on Mount Gibralfaro