Two Malaga teens arrested in connection with serious stabbing of 16-year-old boy on Monte Gibralfaro

The police in Malaga have arrested two teens in connection with the serious stabbing of a 16-year-old boy in a park in the ... Monte Gibralfaro area early on Monday.

According to the police, the two boys, who are soon turning 18, also inflicted minor injuries on a friend of the victim.

The incident took place in Pinosol park at around 3.40am. The emergency services received at least two calls reporting that a child had been attacked.

Witnesses told SUR that they had seen a fight between several young people involving knives and bottles.

Following these reports, several police units and a medical team travelled to the scene.

After several searches of the area, the Local Police located the victim, who had been stabbed from behind. The blade had broken and remained lodged in his body. The medical team dressed the wound and rushed the victim to Hospital Regional.

The police then arrested one of the alleged perpetrators and identified the second. The National Police later confirmed the second arrest.

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