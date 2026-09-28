Dr Bernardo Mosqueira: spine surgeon in Malaga for international patients

SUR in English Málaga 28/09/2026 a las 12:34h.

When back pain begins to affect everyday activities such as walking, sleeping, working or travelling, obtaining an accurate diagnosis becomes a priority. Herniated discs, spinal canal stenosis and other degenerative spinal conditions can cause lower back or neck pain, sciatica, loss of strength, tingling sensations or walking difficulties, directly impacting quality of life. For many patients, finding the right specialist means looking beyond their own city or even their own country. The surgeon’s experience, level of specialisation, the technology used, the surgical technique and, above all, trust and support throughout the entire process are key factors when considering spine surgery.

In Malaga, Dr Bernardo Mosqueira has built more than 25 years of experience as a neurosurgeon and spine surgeon, focusing much of his practice on the diagnosis and treatment of conditions such as lumbar and cervical herniated discs and lumbar and cervical spinal stenosis.

In recent years, and increasingly so, Clínica Dr Mosqueira has been receiving a growing number of patients from across Spain and abroad who travel to Malaga in search of specialist assessment, advanced surgical techniques and a medical approach based on closeness, open communication and personalised care.

Spine surgeon in Malaga: experience,diagnosis and advanced technology

In spine surgery, access to advanced technology is essential, but the starting point remains an accurate diagnosis. An MRI scan may show a herniated disc, vertebral degeneration or spinal canal narrowing, but it is important to establish whether these findings are truly responsible for the patient’s symptoms. For this reason, at Clínica Dr Mosqueira each case begins with an individual assessment, where symptoms, neurological examination and imaging studies are assessed together.

The aim is to accurately identify the source of the problem and determine the most appropriate treatment. Not all patients with a herniated disc or spinal canal stenosis requires urgery.When conservative treatment is appropriate, surgery can be postponed. However, in some cases, nerve root compression causes on-going pain, weakness or significant functional limitation, and surgery may be considered.

Choosing the right patients for surgery is a fundamental part of modern spinecare. Dr.Bernardo Mosqueira has performed hundreds of procedures throughout his career, including more than 500 spine surgeries over the past five years, with a particular focus on herniated discs and spinal canal stenosis.

This experience is complemented by the use of advanced surgical technology. During procedures, the team works with equipment such as the ZEISS KINEVO 900 surgical microscope, designed to provide highly magnified, high-definition visualisation of anatomical structures during complex surgery. This technology allows the surgeon to carry out highly detailed work in small, targeted areas. This is particularly crucial when relieving pressure on a nerve root or decompressing neurological structures, while preserving as much healthy tissue as possible.

For those travelling with a prior diagnosis, an expertre-evaluation offers peace of mind.It allows patients to verify if surgery is truly necessary, discuss non-surgical alternatives, and better understand their symptoms before deciding on the best course of action.

Close and personalised care accompanies patients before, during and after their treatment at Clínica Dr. Mosqueira.

Minimally invasive microsurgery and faster rec

Over the last few decades, spinal surgery has made significant strides towards highly precise, less invasive interventions. At Clínica Dr.Mosqueira, many herniated discs and spinal stenosis cases are managed using advanced, minimally invasive microsurgery.

In cases such as a herniated disc, microsurgery allows the surgeon to remove only the portion of the disc pressing on a nerve root. For certain types of spinal stenosis, the goal is to widen the narrowed canal and relieve pressure on the affected nerves. Using an operating microscope facilitates these procedures by providing a clear, magnified view of the area, enabling smaller incisions, less muscle damage, and reduced blood loss.

Whenever the patient's anatomy allows, the goal is to protect the natural structure of the spine and avoid larger, more invasive procedures. This encourages a faster recovery and reduces hospitalstays. In fact, many patients undergoing these techniques are up and walking just hours after surgery, and can usually be discharged within 24 to 48 hours.

Recovery always depends on the diagnostic evaluation, the procedure performed, and the individual circumstances of each patient. For this reason, the surgical technique must be tailored to the patient, never the other way around. For those travelling from outside Málaga, this approach is particularly important. A less invasive surgery, a shorter hospital stay, and personalised planning make it much easier to arrange travel, initial recovery, and the return home.

Personalised care before, during, and after surgery

While technology and surgical technique are essential, another core element defines the approach at Clínica Dr. Mosqueira: a personal, down-to-earth connection with every patient. Travelling for medical care, especially from abroad, can bring doubts and uncertainty. Patients need to understand their condition, know their options, and feel they have a team they can rely on throughout the entire process.

For this reason, care is tailored from the very first contact. The team supports patients through scheduling consultations, reviewing test results, surgery, hospitalisation, and follow-up care.

Furthermore, 24/7support is available to ensure direct communication whenever patients need to ask questions or discuss anything regarding their recovery.

This support becomes even more vital when patients travel from other parts of Spain or abroad. In these cases, the aim is to streamline the process as much as possible, ensuring patients feel looked after before arriving in Málaga, during their stay, and after returning home. Dr Mosqueira's philosophy stems from a simple idea: surgery begins long before entering the operating theatre. It starts when the patient understands their condition, why they have certain symptoms, what options are available, and why an operation is—or is not—recommended.

Clear, direct communication allows patients to make important medical decisions with greater confidence and peace of mind. Málaga also offers a particularly favourable setting for international patients, with excellent transport links, a large expat community, and a well-established healthcare infrastructure. Against this backdrop, Clínica Dr Mosqueira continues to expand its national and international reach through a model that combines specialized spine surgery, advanced technology, minimally invasive microsurgery, and a close, personal service. Herniated discs, spinal stenosis, nerve compression, and other degenerative spinal conditions can severely impact a person's independence and quality of life. Finding the right treatment always begins with identifying the underlying cause.

For those living with pain, reduced mobility, or neurological symptoms who are seeking a second opinion or specialist evaluation, Clínica Dr Mosqueira offers care in Málaga built on four key pillars: accurate diagnosis, surgical expertise, advanced technology, and personalised support.The ultimate goal is not merely to analyse an MRIs can or perform an operation, but to help each patient regain mobility, independence, and quality of life while feeling fully supported throughout the entire process.