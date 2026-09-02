Meteorological autumn begins in Malaga province with very high temperatures, high humidity and calima dust

Meteorological autumn began on Tuesday, 1 September, but the start was hotter than expected. Not only are temperatures above normal, but high relative humidity and ... airborne dust (calima) are further creating a heavy summer sensation in Malaga city.

Maximum temperatures in Malaga and the Costa del Sol are around 30-32C, although the atmosphere feels hotter due to the 70 per cent humidity level, as measured at 1pm on Tuesday.

Therefore, those 30-32C feel more like 34-35C. Nighttime lows will also remain very high this week, between 22C and 24C. They are likely to rise as the weekend approaches.

Meanwhile, the highest temperatures in the interior of the province will be in Ronda, Antequera and Coín, where they will reach 36-37C this week, with nighttime lows also reaching tropical levels. The hottest day will be Friday, 4 September.

According to local weather expert José Luis Escudero, this is "bad news for Malaga and the province".

"Firstly, the calima is back in the spotlight. We'll no longer see those blue skies we've been enjoying over the last few days. The sticky, sweltering heat is back too and we'll be sweating more than usual again. Gone are the days of stepping out of the shower, drying off and staying dry. Once again, we'll be taking a shower and, before long, that unpleasant feeling of dampness and sweat will return."

For those who don't like swimming in cold water, however, this is good news, as the sea temperature will rise to between 22C and 23C, which is normal for this time of year (after hitting record lows of 15C at the end of August).

Heatwave warning

The rest of Andalucía will also experience calima, but the most notable feature will be the high temperatures from Wednesday onwards in the provinces of Jaén, Cordoba and Seville, as well as in the interior areas of Granada and Huelva.

Temperatures in the Guadalquivir Valley could exceed 42-43C, with several parts under an amber warning.

"This change in the weather will be due to the arrival of a mass of very warm air from North Africa," Escudero said.

In fact, the Aemet state meteorological agency issued a special advisory on Tuesday regarding "high temperatures" on the mainland and in the Balearic Islands. According to the warning, "the arrival of a mass of warm, dry air, combined with partly cloudy skies, will lead to a spell of very high temperatures for this time of year".

Aemet warns that temperatures will exceed 34C in large parts of mainland Spain and 35C in Mallorca. Meanwhile, temperatures will reach 40-42C in the valleys of the southern half of the country.

"This spell of hot weather will be accompanied by the arrival of airborne dust and uncertainty is set to increase from Friday, 4 August, with possible storms."

Today's weather forecast for Malaga province