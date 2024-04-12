Tickets on offer for Age Concern Marbella fundraising gala dinner

Tony Bryant Marbella Friday, 12 April 2024, 12:55 Compartir Copiar enlace

Age Concern Marbella/San Pedro has announced that tickets are now available for its annual gala dinner night at the Guadalmina Golf Club on Friday 17 May. Tickets cost 85 euros, and diners will enjoy a welcome drink and canapes on arrival at 7.30pm, before sitting down to a three-course meal with “flowing wine”.

The night will include entertainment by soul singer Mr Maph, along with a fundraising auction with some special items up for grabs. These include a gentleman’s manometro watch from world-renowned Italian designer Guillano Mazzuoli; and a framed football shirt signed by the legendary Arsenal centre-back, Terry Neill.

The charity said that goal of the event is to raise funds to maintain and develop its social and activity centre in San Pedro Alcántara, and to support its hardship fund, which supports “older expats in need of temporary financial help”.

Bookings can be made on events@ageconcernmarbella.com or 689 35 51 98