Swedish social media influencer’s pet found dead in Marbella Linn Lowes' dog went missing in the La Cañada area. A 10,000 euro reward had been offered for its safe return

"My heart is broken into millions of pieces." With that phrase, the Swedish social media influencer Linn Lowes told her followers of the death of her pet dog that went missing when a dog off its lead attacked Himla, causing it to panic and run away.

The body of the dog was found late on Wednesday afternoon, 27 April, in a ditch on the motorway, near La Cañada, which is the area where Himla was last seen. It appears that a vehicle had hit the pet dog.

"I would do anything to spend another day with you," said the influencer with 2.9 million followers on her Instagram profile.