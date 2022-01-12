New sports and leisure facility for Estepona The centre will be located on Calle Lima, next to Las Cañas stream and will have 15 padel courts

The new sports facility will be built next to the Las Cañas stream / sur

Estepona is set to have a new sports facility next to Las Cañas stream, on Calle Lima. The new space, which will have 15 padel courts, will also create a new green area with landscaped spaces for the town.

The project has a completion period of eight months and the contract for the maintenance of the sports facilities has been awarded to the company M3DAC Oportunity S.L.

As is the case with all the tenders awarded by Estepona town hall, the company will allocate 0.7 per cent of the contract to social purposes in order to continue with its commitment to helping vulnerable people.