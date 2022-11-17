Plan for 900,000 euro footbridge to span Marbella river The structure is to measure 52 metres long and will be co-financed with European funds

The latest project to connect the 27 kilometres of Marbella’s coastline is a 52-metre long pedestrian footbridge over the mouth of the Guadaiza Rriver in San Pedro Alcántara. This new extension of the promenade will be the sixth bridge of its kind along the town’s coastal path. The new project, which is currently out to tender, has a budget of around 900,000 euros, co-financed with European funds.

Marbella’s mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, who visited the area accompanied by the deputy mayor for San Pedro, Javier García, explained that the structure will connect the Ventura del Mar area with Cortijo Blanco, in San Pedro. The councillor explained that the town hall has “approved a provisional measure in this area to be able to connect the banks of the river for vehicles and pedestrians" and stressed that "carrying out a project of this magnitude requires a long process and many permits".

According to Muñoz, a contract is expected to be signed with the company that is awarded the contract within the month and the work should take six months to complete.

The pedestrian walkway will be 52 metres in length three metres wide. The pathway will be lit. An addition to the construction of the footbridge, the removal of invasive vegetation and the planting of native flora will also take place. "We will continue to maintain, improve and add new sections to our promenade to make it easier to walk along the coast," the mayor added.