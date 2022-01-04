Patient arrested for damaging cars belonging to medical staff at Marbella health centre Not satisfied with the medical attention he received, the suspect is said to have broken windows and scratched and dented the vehicles

Graffiti on Las Lagunas (Mijas) health centre walls and damage to cars belonging to medical staff in Marbella / sur

National Police officers have arrested a user of a health centre in Marbella for allegedly causing extensive damage to three private vehicles belonging to medical staff, which were parked in the car park of the town's Las Albarizas health centre.

According to police sources, the suspect, not satisfied with the medical attention received at the centre, allegedly scratched and dented three cars and broke windows.

The alleged perpetrator is a 22-year-old man who had got into an altercation with staff inside the health centre, dissatisfied with the care he had received.

Although he initially managed to flee the scene, police identified and located the suspect a few days after the incident and he was arrested for allegedly damaging three vehicles, as well as stealing personal effects from one of them. The man will appear in court in Marbella.

Separate attack in Mijas

In a separate attack, graffiti has appeared on the walls of the Las Lagunas health centre in Mijas including "santarios asesinos" (health workers murderers) or "vacuna=muerte" (vaccine=death).

Spain’s UGT trade union has denounced the attacks and said "enough is enough" in the face of aggressions against workers in health centres. "We demand more security measures from the SAS [Andalusian Health Service] in these facilities before we have to regret greater consequences," they added, in a show of "solidarity" with colleagues affected by these latest incidents.