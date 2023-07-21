Costa del Sol hospital has highest number of quality certifications in Andalucía The latest of the 14 departments to achieve the optimum level of service is the urology and nephrology unit

The urology and nephrology unit at a Costa del Sol hospital has received an optimum quality certification, adding to the facility's long list of awards.

The Andalusian Health Quality Agency (ACSA) awarded the hospital with its new certification on Wednesday 19 July. Only three other units in this specialty have the optimum level certification, the Andalusian Health Service (SAS) said in a statement.

The certification is added to the 14 already obtained by the Hospital Universitario Costa del Sol - and its other centres - continuing its reputation as the facility with the highest number of optimum level certified services in Andalucía.

The award ceremony was held at the hospital and attended by the regional delegate for Health and Consumer Affairs in Malaga, Carlos Bautista Ojeda, its managing director, Antonio Luis Cansino Osuna, and the director of the ACSA, José Ignacio del Río Maza de Lizana, as well as the hospital's management team.

The award recognises the quality of the services carried out by the urology and nephrology unit "and demonstrates its commitment to continuous improvement, guaranteeing that its activity complies with the quality standards defined in the certification manual of the Andalusian Health Quality Agency for healthcare management units," the SAS added.