Lifeguards make over 5,800 beach interventions in Marbella during August

Lifeguard and first-aid teams carried out 5,834 interventions on Marbella’s beaches during August, town hall figures have revealed.

Beaches councillor Diego López ... praised the service for its preventative efforts during the peak summer month, stressing that constant surveillance and early action prevented major incidents along the coastline.

The team carried out 3,701 rescue-related operations, the vast majority of which were preventative. These included 1,684 general safety warnings to bathers, 1,057 interventions linked to yellow flags and 645 to red flags.

Lifeguards conducted 42 water rescues, with 41 classified as minor and one as moderate, resulting in zero serious incidents. Staff also reunited 20 missing children and vulnerable individuals with their families.

Medical personnel treated 799 healthcare cases, including 314 injuries or burns, 245 jellyfish stings, 45 spiderfish stings and 23 heat-related illnesses. The service dispatched ambulances 43 times, leading to 25 hospital transfers.

Naval units using jet skis and rescue boats carried out 198 operations, while staff logged 1,136 municipal by-law enforcement actions. These included 498 warnings for dogs on beaches, 314 for bathers entering water sports areas and 95 for illegal fishing. Favourable sea conditions prevailed throughout the month, with 88 per cent of daily beach openings operating under a green flag and 12 per cent under a yellow flag.

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