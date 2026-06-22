Malaga Repsol Guide awards the restaurants that Spanish celebrities recommend

Marina Martínez 22/06/2026 a las 15:24h.

The Repsol Guide has just awarded 'soletes' to a list of restaurants with a twist: all have been recommended by Spanish celebrities.

In the province of Malaga, singer Anni B Sweet recommends Mesón La Salina in Fuengirola. TV presenter Carlos Sobera recommends Solo Qui, an artisanal ice cream shop in Puerto Banús (Marbella). Florent, from the band Los Planetas, chooses the Colonia Sea and Sand beach bar in Torre del Mar; the band Miranda opt for the Altamirano bar in Marbella; and actor Pepón Nieto, being a true Marbella native, recommends the eponymous restaurant

In total, the guide has awarded more than 250 soletes across Spain's regions, 38 of them in Andalucía.

Cadiz takes the lead. In this province, musician Antonio Carmona recommends Casa Juan in Vejer de la Frontera; writer Antonio Muñoz Molina recommends Larga 70 in El Puerto de Santa María; TV presenter Carlos Sobera chooses La Loma in Chiclana de la Frontera; and the band Los Nikis recommend ITO tapas and Le Club, also in Chiclana de la Frontera, and Venta Molina in Vejer de la Frontera.

Singer-songwriter Maui de Utrera recommends stopping at Casa Gaspar in Sanlúcar de Barrameda; comedian Pablo Carbonell opts for Pez Limón in Zahara de los Atunes; presenter and comedian Paz Padilla chooses Almadraba, Casa Juanito, El Trompeta, Monte-Mar and Ramón Pipi, all in Zahara de los Atunes; and Pepón Nieto recommends Venta Curro in Zahora.

In the province of Granada, Malaga-born singer Anni B Sweet recommends Baltanás, in La Zubia, and Palo Cortao and Ranco, in Granada; the band Los Planetas recommend Casa Torcuato, in Granada; Florent, a member of Los Planetas, suggests Alhambra Palace and Fútbol, both in Granada; and the band Sexy Zebras recommend La Rosa, in Albolote.

In the province of Huelva, fashion designer Modesto Lomba recommends No Ni Ná and Rocío, both in Ayamonte. Meanwhile, in the province of Seville, singer-songwriter Maui de Utrera recommends El Latino and Minipar, both in Utrera; and padel player Paquito Navarro suggests Heladería Jijona and Sloppy Joe's, in Seville.

Finally, in Almeria, presenter Isabel Jiménez recommends Chiringuito Cancún in Roquetas de Mar, Costamarga in Níjar and Mini Bar in Almeria. Meanwhile, the Miss Caffeina band recommend Fantasía Italiana, also in Almeria city; J.Emilio in Roquetas de Mar; and La Loma in Níjar.

The Repsol Guide now includes more than 5,500 cafés, bars, restaurants, fast good chains, wine shops and ice cream parlours throughout the country. The 'solete' recognises those places that "you would recommend to a friend for their appealing, reliable and affordable menus".