New Solete foodie awards for province

Juan Soto Friday, 27 March 2026, 11:59 Share

Malaga shows no signs of slowing down when it comes to culinary recognition. The Repsol Guide has just awarded seven new establishments a 'Solete de Primavera', These are the prestigious guide's distinction for traditional restaurants, countryside dining spots within natural parks and characterful bars and taps places tucked into historic town centres. They complement the guide's Sol awards given to higher-end restaurants.

Three of the newly recognised Solete venues are in Malaga city itself, with four more spread across the province, from Torremolinos to Antequera and taking in Parauta and Tolox along the way.

"This edition highlights places with a strong gastro offer where you can also spend the night, young businesses making their mark and spots where nature takes centre stage," the guide explains.

The recently recognised establishments are: Cafetería Obi, Recoveco Echeverría and Rogada Wine Bar in the capital; Caléndula Tapas in Torremolinos; El Navasillo in Parauta; Enebro in Tolox; and Venta Los Patos in Antequera.

Obi (Calle Tirso de Molina, 9) is a neighbourhood café with a contemporary edge, run by a young team and known for outstanding breakfasts. The venue also hosts community events such as book clubs and botanical gatherings. A standout on the menu is the fosforito, a flaky, puff pastry sandwich.

Recoveco Echeverría (Avenida Salvador Allende, 23) is a bar in the El Palo district with a concise but flavour-packed menu. The guide recommends ordering sharing plates, singling out the crispy chicken bao as a must-try.

Rogada Wine Bar (Avenida del Dr. Gálvez Ginachero, 5) is a wine shop and bar specialising in natural wines and quality produce. "Rogada's approach, transparent yet layered, has quietly carved out a place at the heart of Malaga's food scene in a remarkably short time," the guide says.

Out in the province, Caléndula Tapas (Calle Skal, 6, Torremolinos) offers a menu that keeps evolving while holding on to beloved classics, some over a decade old, like their curry and vegetable samosas. The guide picks out the tuna and avocado tartare, patatas bravas and croquettes as highlights.

At kilometre 11 on the Ronda-San Pedro road, El Navasillo in Parauta serves hearty breakfasts, a solid set lunch menu and warming stew-style dishes, perfect fuel for exploring the surrounding countryside.

And in the heart of Tolox, in the Sierra de las Nieves, Enebro has won over the guide's critics with its honest, home-style cooking. They're particularly taken with the sopa tolita, a dish rooted in tradition.