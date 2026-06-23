Malaga issues yellow warning for up to 38C as heatwave reaches the province

Rossel Aparicio 23/06/2026 a las 14:37h.

Spain is in the grip of the heatwave and Malaga province is joining the provinces with an active weather warning on Tuesday.

According to the Aemet state meteorological agency, parts of the interior of the province (Antequera) will reach 38C. The yellow heat warning will be active from 1pm to 9pm.

The forecast also indicates "light westerly winds along the coast and moderate southeasterly winds in the interior, with strong gusts and the possibility of occasional very strong gusts".

Other parts of Spain will also hit the 38C mark, but the most dangerous conditions will be in Cordoba and Jaén, where maximum temperatures are expected to reach 44C.

Ten Spanish regions are under an amber heat warning and three (Andalucía, Cantabria and the Basque Country) are under red warnings for extreme weather.

Torrid nights

"Temperatures are likely to exceed 35C across mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands, except in some coastal and mountainous areas; 38-40C in large parts of the interior; and 40-42C in some areas of the Cantabrian coast, low-lying areas of the north-east and the Ebro, Tagus, Guadiana and Guadalquivir valleys," the Aemet forecast warns.

Tropical nights (minimum temperatures above 20C) and even torrid nights (above 25C) will return to large areas of the south, south-west, the Ebro Valley, the Balearic Islands and the Mediterranean coast.

Aemet's website also notes "generally light winds of variable direction in the interior of the country, predominantly from the south; light easterly winds in the Mediterranean and Balearic Islands, with moderate easterly winds; and occasional strong gusts in the Strait of Gibraltar and the Alboran Sea".

Today's weather forecast for Malaga province