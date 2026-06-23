Andalucía activates first red alert for extreme heat due to 44C forecast

Rossel Aparicio 23/06/2026 a las 14:35h.

Two Andalusian provinces are under red alerts for extreme heat and maximum temperatures of 44C on Tuesday: Jaén and Cordoba.

The first heatwave of the summer has triggered weather warnings across much of Spain. This is also the case in Andalucía where the soaring temperatures have prompted yellow, amber and red warnings in six out of the eight provinces of the region.

The red alert in Jaén and Cordoba indicates "extraordinary danger". It will remain in place from 1pm to 9pm, mostly in the Cordoba countryside and the Morena and Candado areas in Jaén.

The rest of the provinces of Jaén and Cordoba (the Sierra Pedroches and the Subbética) are under an amber alert due to maximum temperatures of up to 40C.

Aemet has also activated amber alerts in the Genil river basin, Nevada, Alpujarra and the coast in Granada province.

Meanwhile, in Almeria, the amber alert concerns the western part of the province and the city of Almeria, while a yellow alert will be in place in the Almanzora Valley and Los Vélez.

In Malaga, Aemet has issued a yellow alert in the interior (Antequera).

In Seville, there will be yellow alerts in the countryside, Sierra Norte and Sierra Sur where temperatures could reach 40C.